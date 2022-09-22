COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local Columbus high school senior recently started an enrichment and tutoring program at the Columbus Public Library.

The program is facilitated through Project Ego, a local non-profit organization specializing in offering enrichment and tutoring programs for Columbus children.

Elijah Sparks, a William Henry Shaw senior who tutors for the program, says the idea leading to the creation of Project Ego happened overnight.

“So Project Ego was actually made up late in the evening. It was made up at, I think, 11 o’clock at night, and it started off as something that I just wanted to step my foot in for a little while,” said Elijah Sparks. “Then I actually started to put more thought into it every day; It’s like, ‘Oh, I have a new idea for this, or I wanna do this!”

Sparks offers tutoring for grades 3rd through 9th in all four core subjects and also offers activities in subjects such as art for children.

Sparks usually tutors between four to five students each session and works with each student one-on-one.

Sparks shared why he decided to start the enrichment and tutoring program.

“It’s community service, and it’s something that I’m trying to do for my community because I would want someone to do the same for me if I was struggling or needed some enrichment and tutoring,” said Sparks.

Sparks initially began taking an interest in tutoring students after volunteering with the Muscogee County School District.

“I wanted to go in college for education, and I was given the opportunity to teach summer school over the summer for the SLE program for Muscogee County School District,” said Sparks. “I taught at St. Mary’s Magnet Academy, and I was able to get in and really work with younger kids, and it was just a really rewarding experience, and it was something I really did want to do.”

For those interested, Sparks holds tutoring sessions every Monday and Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. and every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Public Library.