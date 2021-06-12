Local school district offers free meals for children 18 and under

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – Summertime means school is out and kids can enjoy the sunshine, but for some people in the community it can create a new set of problems. The Harris County School District is offering a Seamless Summer Feeding Program for any child in the county 18 years or younger.

The yearly program began on June 7 and offers meals to children countywide. The well balanced meals include things like fruit, milk and more. The meals are available for pickup Monday through Thursday from 10am-11am, parents or children who want the meals do not have to provide anything other than signing the meals out.

Currently the meals can be picked up at either Park Elementary or Creekside School but on July 5th, pick up will only be available at Park Elementary.

Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Shelia Baker says providing nutritious and balanced meals in the summer months when children don’t have access to things like school lunch is extremely important.

“This year we’re able to offer meals to the entire community. Anyone who is 18 years of age and younger can come and get a meal and there are no questions asked,” said Baker. “I mean we just want to make sure that we are feeding and providing this service to our community members because we know that there are areas of the community that actually appreciate and actually need to have this service.”

The last day of the program is scheduled for July 22.