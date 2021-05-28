Local schools uncertain on mask rules for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Schools across Georgia and Alabama are already planning their COVID-19 protocol for the upcoming school year.

On May 28, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order that ended mask requirements in schools. Meanwhile there has been no word from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey if she will do something similar. Ivey ended the statewide mask mandate on April 9th.

As of May 15, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s current COVID-19 prevention strategies include students wearing masks and continue social distancing.

Not all schools have made a decision about masks and the upcoming school year. Others have already made decisions. Eufaula City Schools will stop requiring masks even before the Fall term.

A statement from Eufaula City Schools reads:

“Starting, Tuesday June 1, masks will no longer be required to be worn in Eufaula City Schools. Please use your own judgement on whether you or your children wear a mask in our schools.” – Mitzi Clayton, Eufaula City Schools Parental Involvement & Information Liaison

While in Georgia some schools are still deciding what course of action they will be taking.

A statement from the Harris County School District reads:

“The Harris County School District has learned of the executive order regarding masks the Governor is planning to sign and is working on their plans for the new school year.” – Rachel Crumbley, Spokesperson for the Harris County School District

The Muscogee County School District has not yet responded to News 3’s calls.