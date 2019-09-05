MCSD advances Personalized Learning initiative, will provide 15000 Chromebooks to students

The Muscogee County School District launched a new program for its students with the district-wide Personalized Learning initiative. For the new initiative, MCSD will provide more than 15,000 Chromebooks to students by mid-October.

Students will receive Google Chromebooks “to support classroom instruction.”

The device “rollout” is the start of a “multi-year plan to transform instructional practices, district-wide, in order to meet the learning needs of the modern student,” MCSD said.

The new program comes off of the results of a 2013 survey conducted by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), that found employers look for certain skills when hiring.

“…employers seek specific skills such as the ability to work in teams, plan, organize, and prioritize work, communicate verbally, obtain and process information, make decisions, and analyze data,” according to NACE.

The school district’s goal is “for each student to understand how to develop into independent thinkers and doers with ownership” for their own learning process, MCSD has committed to the Personalized Learning initiative to “meet the demands of the continually transforming workforce.”

“The District will use Personalized Learning to build student agency through digital literacy and citizenship,” MCSD said.

MCSD says the Personalized Learning concept “is not new for the District.” Three MCSD schools received funding from the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement in the 2018-2019 school year to implement the programs for second and third grade classes.

Dorothy Height, Martin Luther King Jr., and Brewer each saw “many benefits for teachers and students.” The three schools have now expanded the program to their fourth and fifth grade classes for the 2019-2020 school year. The GOSA has also expanded support for the initiative at J.D. Davis Elementary and Rothschild Leadership Academy.

“Each school will embrace its own design to incorporate Personalized Learning while adopting District policies and best practices,” MCSD said. “All students will be required to submit documentation authorizing use, as permitted by the District, and complete an online course focused on proper device use and digital citizenship.”

The devices will also be provided only at specific times of the day for middle school students, while high schoolers will be allowed to use the Chromebooks under a take-home policy administered by their schools while they complete the course.