MCSD announces 2020 summer feeding program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District announced Thursday that it will host its annual Seamless Summer Feeding Program June 1 – July 17, 2020.
The school district says meals will continue to be distributed at the established alternate meal sites Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Social distancing and protective personal equipment will be observed per safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to prevent the spread of illness.
Student meals will be provided at the following school sites:
- Baker Middle School
- Carver High School
- J.D. Davis Elementary School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Double Churches Middle School
- Fox Elementary School
- Key Elementary School
- Spencer High School
Buses will also deliver meals to the following sites:
- Elizabeth Canty Apartments
- Chase Homes
- Eagle Trace Apartments
- Jordan High School
- Kendrick High School
- Midland Academy
- 30th Avenue Pre-K School
- Victory Mission
- Warren Williams Apartments
- Whisperwood Apartments
- Wilson Apartments