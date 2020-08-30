MCSD announces deadline to submit changes for student preference of in-person, virtual instruction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has announced the deadline for choice model declaration changes.

The deadline to submit any changes for students’ preference of in-person or virtual instruction is Sept. 4. The choice will be implemented tentatively after Sept. 9.

See important information below regarding preference changes below:

  • You can submit changes via surveys provided by each student’s assigned school.
  • Schools will send you specific information.
  • You do not need to send any information unless you would like to change your previously submitted preference.
  • The District will provide updates related to the current instruction model the week of August 31, 2020.
  • The declaration process is only applicable to students for the purposes of recording in-person vs. virtual instruction preferences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

