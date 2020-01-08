MCSD conducted a safety drill to help reunify students with parents in emergency situations

The Muscogee County School District partnered with local law enforcement and public safety agencies to conduct a planned safety drill this morning. Over the last year, the school district has been looking into ways to prepare for an emergency situation.

Their main focus was how to reunify students with their parents if an incident did occur. The drill was conducted at the Old Spencer High School. Several agencies were there to simulate an active shooter situation.

During the mock drill, 16 school buses were staged at the school and several agencies responded to the threat involving nine casualties. Parents and students also volunteered in this mock drill.

Superintendent David Lewis says there’s no way to be completely prepared, but this drill can help them design a plan of action.

“Well unfortunately as you know we’ve seen school shootings throughout the country and throughout the world frankly. None of us want to think about it, but it’s kind of like insurance. We hope we never have to use it or we want to be prepared if we have to. Making it a full scale drill where we incorporate all the various entities that we did today makes it more realistic,” Lewis said.

Lewis says parents should make sure their contact information is up to date with their child’s school, so the school district can get in contact with parents. Lewis suggests that parents call their child’s school or visit the main office if any changes need to be made.