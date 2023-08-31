COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District is reminding Columbus parents that the online gifted referral window is now open and will end at midnight on Sept. 8.

According to MCSO, parents and teachers can refer students by filling out the MCSD’s online application. The online application is also under the “Families and Students” tab on MCSD’s website.

The school district says in order to refer students parents and teachers will need to provide students’ GTID numbers.

For more information about the referral process, contact St. Elmo School for the gifted at 706-748-3115.