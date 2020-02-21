MCSD hosts a second round of listening tours regarding the education special purpose sales tax

Muscogee County School District hosted a listening tour to discuss the projects proposed in the 185-million dollar special purpose sales tax. This is the second round of tours. The first were conducted early fall.

The listening tour was held at Hardaway High school. Superintendent David Lewis and other school board officials spoke about the different projects that make up the sales tax.

The projects range from renovations, a possible new elementary school and library. The renewal of the E-SPLOST will be on the ballot for the Georgia Primary on March 24th.

The deadline to register to vote for the Georgia Primary is February 24th.

If you would like to attend a listening tour they will be held on these dates at 6:00 p.m.:

Tuesday, February 25 | Arnold Magnet

Tuesday, March 3 | Northside High

Thursday, March 5 | Mathews Elementary

Tuesday, March 10 | Columbus Public Library

Thursday, March 12 | Fort Middle

Tuesday, March 17 | Gentian Elementary

Thursday, March 19 | Shaw High

