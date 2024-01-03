MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The MCSD announced on Wednesday that online applications are now officially open for the Pre-K4 Lottery and encourages local parents and guardians to sign up their children stating, “Don’t miss this opportunity to set your child on the path to success!”

Applications will remain open until Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Interested parents/guardians can apply online on MCSD’s website.

For additional information about the Pre-K4 Lottery, contact the MCSD’s Pre-K Department at 706-748-2118 or via email at prek2muscogee.k12.ga.us.