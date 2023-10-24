MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District shared that it now accepting applications for the Georgia Pre-K4 Lottery waitlist.

The school district says the children must be at least four years old on or before Sept. 1 and the child must be a resident of Muscogee County.

The school district is accepting applications for the following schools:

Blanchard Elementary

Dawson Elementary

Dorthy Heights Elementary

Downtown Elementary

Forrest Road Elementary

Georgetown Elementary

Key Elementary

Lonnie Jackson Elementary

Mathews Elementary

Midland Academy

Rigdon Road Elementary

South Columbus Elementary

Waddell Elementary

Interested parents/guardians can fill out applications here.

MCSD says that all applications will be entered into a computerized lottery drawing and each family will receive a written letter of a child’s lottery results regarding whether the child won or if they were placed in the waitlist.

For additional information contact MCSD’s Pre-K Department at 706-748-2118.