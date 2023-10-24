MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District shared that it now accepting applications for the Georgia Pre-K4 Lottery waitlist.
The school district says the children must be at least four years old on or before Sept. 1 and the child must be a resident of Muscogee County.
The school district is accepting applications for the following schools:
- Blanchard Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- Dorthy Heights Elementary
- Downtown Elementary
- Forrest Road Elementary
- Georgetown Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Lonnie Jackson Elementary
- Mathews Elementary
- Midland Academy
- Rigdon Road Elementary
- South Columbus Elementary
- Waddell Elementary
Interested parents/guardians can fill out applications here.
MCSD says that all applications will be entered into a computerized lottery drawing and each family will receive a written letter of a child’s lottery results regarding whether the child won or if they were placed in the waitlist.
For additional information contact MCSD’s Pre-K Department at 706-748-2118.