MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District shared that it now accepting applications for the Georgia Pre-K4 Lottery waitlist.

The school district says the children must be at least four years old on or before Sept. 1 and the child must be a resident of Muscogee County.

The school district is accepting applications for the following schools:

  • Blanchard Elementary
  • Dawson Elementary
  • Dorthy Heights Elementary
  • Downtown Elementary
  • Forrest Road Elementary
  • Georgetown Elementary
  • Key Elementary
  • Lonnie Jackson Elementary
  • Mathews Elementary
  • Midland Academy
  • Rigdon Road Elementary
  • South Columbus Elementary
  • Waddell Elementary

Interested parents/guardians can fill out applications here.

MCSD says that all applications will be entered into a computerized lottery drawing and each family will receive a written letter of a child’s lottery results regarding whether the child won or if they were placed in the waitlist.

For additional information contact MCSD’s Pre-K Department at 706-748-2118.