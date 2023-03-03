COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District’s (MCSD) registration for the 2023-2024 academic year is now open.

According to the school district, parents/ guardians of current students will need to provide the following when registering:

Proof of address (two are needed)

Lease/mortgage/property tax

A current utility bill stating the name and service address

Withdrawal form or last report card from the previous school if transferring to a different school in the district.

If a parent/guardian of a student lives with someone, MCSD says the individual must accompany the parent/guardian and provide proof of address and a photo ID to complete an Affidavit of Residency. In the case that a renewal affidavit is required, the parent/guardian must provide official mail to the address.

Parents/guardians of new students to the district, including kindergartners, must provide the following when registering:

Student’s Birth Certificate

Student’s Social Security Card

GA Immunization Form (3231) or waiver form giving more time to get Form 3231

GA Eye, Ear & Dental Form (3300) or waiver form more time to get Form 3300

Proof of address (two are needed)

Lease/mortgage/property tax

A current utility bill stating the name and service address

Withdrawal form or last report card from the previous school

The school district advises those encountering difficulties while registering to contact Central Registration at 706-748-2219 or centralregistration@muscogee.k12.ga.us. In-person assistance is also available at the Public Education Center at 2960 Macon Rd. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The school districts also note the difference between registration, enrollment, and verification.

MCSD says that registration is “an ongoing process throughout the year” and that registration is completed through the Online Registration System (ORS) on MCSD’s website.

The school district also reminds individuals registering that enrollment occurs during the academic year after completing the online registration application, and students are later assigned to a school.

After students are assigned to schools, the school district will request parents/guardians to complete verification documents using the Parent Portal.

MCSD says that verifications “happen during specific time frames before the start of each school year, and it occurs at the student’s assigned school and includes school-specific forms, schedules, instructional materials,” and more.

Verification documents will be accessible to parents/guardians through the Parent Portal, where documents can be signed digitally.

MCSD advises parents/guardians who need access to Infinite Campus to contact the school their child has been assigned to create a Parent Portal login account.