MCSD selected for a state pilot program aimed towards students with Dyslexia

The Muscogee County School District will be participating in a state pilot program to help students with learning disorders.

The pilot program will be aimed towards students with Dyslexia. Last year, Georgia passed a bill to identify and support students with dyslexia.



The bill establishes a pilot program to evaluate the effectiveness of early reading assistance programs for students with risk factors for dyslexia. Lewis says he is looking forward to being one of only a few school districts to start this new training.

“I’m very proud that our district realized the importance of addressing the needs of Dyslexia. Our district applied for and we’re one of eight districts in the state to be selected for a dyslexia pilot study and we’re very proud to be part of that initiative,” Lewis said.

Lewis says they plan to hear more details later this month as to when the program will start.