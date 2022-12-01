COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Students from the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will participate in the First Lego League Regional Robotics Competition on Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 8 a.m., says an MCSD press release. It will take place at Spencer High School, located at 1000 Fort Benning Rd.

Over 200 students in the fourth through eighth grades will compete in 26 teams. Students will use their knowledge of engineering, programming, design and physics to complete tasks. While this competition tends to attract teams from across the state, all participating teams this year will be from the MCSD.

This event will involve:

• Engineering

• Coding/programming

• Community service

• Communication skills

• Problem-solving

• Teamwork

35 volunteers will make this event possible. They are from Fort Benning, TSYS, CSU, the Coca-Cole Space Science Center, MCSD and the community.

For more information on this event, email Dr. Tina Cross, MCSD robotics coordinator, at cross.tina.r@muscogee.k12.ga.us.

For more information on the MCSD, contact the Office of Communications at (706) 748-2034 or Communications1@muscogee.k12.ga.us.