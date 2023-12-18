MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is set to host a public forum to discuss the 2024 E-SPLOST and is inviting the community to participate.

The public forum is scheduled to be held at the Public Education Center Board Room located at 2960 Macon Rd., starting at 6 p.m.

MCSD says that this upcoming forum is the first of a series of public meetings regarding the 2024 E-SPLOST and serves as “an opportunity for the community to provide input and guidance on potential E-SPLOST projects to be included in the 2024 E-SPLOST campaign.”

MCSD also provided the schedules for future E-SPLOST public forums: