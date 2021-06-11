Meet the candidates running for Muscogee County School Board

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two candidates are vying for the empty Muscogee County School Board District Two seat.

Bart Steed and Nickie Tillery are running to replace Michael Edmondson, who died in February after a brief battle with cancer.

Tillery told News 3 she’s running for the position to make a difference in children’s lives.

“Over the years I’ve met quite a few children who are going into middle school who still can’t read and perform simple math problems. I just feel the students that graduate from Muscogee County, we need to prepare them to either enter the job force, join the military or go to college,” Tillery said.

Tillery believes that to make a difference in children’s lives they must look at each school differently to cater to their needs.

“Each school has their own personality, and what’s needed at one school might not be exactly what’s needed at another school. So I think we do need to identify the culture and needs at each school,” Tillery said.

Tillery wants to continue supporting Muscogee County Schools and the Superintended. She hopes to have a positive impact on students and parents.

“I hope that it makes them feel comfortable and I hope that I make them feel approachable,” Tillery said.

Tillery isn’t the only one who wants to make a difference in children’s lives. Candidate Bart Steed said he wants all children to have a quality education.

“We’re trying to get the graduation rate up and it’s coming up. We’re trying to build our kids up in a system where they can have a trade when they leave school, but our kids need to get a good start,” Steed said.

In order to give the children a quality education, Steed wants to make sure teachers have the help they need. He also believes getting children into a trade program will be beneficial to their education.

“We’re trying to get the children in a trade. That’s what we’re doing over in Jordan. It’s a pilot program and it’s going to extend itself out to the other schools. We’re going to try and get the kids graduated. Get them in, get them educated and get them into a trade so they can be productive in,” Steed said.

Steed told News 3 he has experience for this position.

“I’ve put my best foot forward on all of this stuff. I’ve been on the Automotive Advisory Board for 15 years. It brings the experience to the table. And I’m a lifelong citizen of Muscogee County. All my family has been to Muscogee County public schools and I believe in public schools,” Steed said.

June 11 is the last day for early voting. The election is on June 15.