COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, the Mercer School of Medicine hosted a dedication ceremony for supporters who enabled Mercer University to expand its school of medicine to Columbus, Georgia.

The event took place at Mercer’s School of Medicine at 1:30 p.m. The ceremony featured speeches from several significant contributors to the university’s expansion, including President William D. Underwood of Mercer University, State Representatives Terry England and Richard H. Smith, Dean of Mercer’s School of Medicine Jean R. Sumner, and Pastor Jimmy C. Elder of First Baptist Church.

Underwood and Sumner shared how the success of bringing Mercer University’s School of Medicine to Columbus to improve the state of the community was possible through various sources coming together to provide a solution.

“I think this endeavor demonstrates how challenges, even big challenges can be solved when we come together with common purpose,” said Underwood. “On behalf of the second oldest institution of higher learning in Georgia, an institution chartered by the general assembly 190 years ago to serve the public interests of Georgia, we’re proud to be a part of this effort, we are proud to call this community home.”

“This is a great day and I’m filled with gratitude and emotion about this community,” said Sumner “So many of you contributed and there is no way to express the thanks that I and Mercer feel for allowing us to be part of this great community.”

In addition to the speeches, the ceremony served several food options and refreshments with music and offered tours of the building for attendees.