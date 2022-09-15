COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Thursday, The Military Order of World Wars, a veterans-oriented organization, established a new scholarship at Columbus State University. It will be called The Lieutenant General Robert L. Wetzel Military Student Scholarship Endowment.

Lt. Col. Retired Samuel Nelson, commander of the Military Order of World Wars, explained that his organization is about to close its chapter in Columbus and wants to put its money toward a good cause. The scholarship will honor Lt. Gen. Robert Lewis “Sam” Wetzel, whom Nelson described as a “fine man” and what “everybody wants as a boss.” He said Wetzel loved soldiers and couldn’t be himself without them.

“It looked like the best bet was going to be Columbus State University because 15% of their enrollment here is military,” Nelson said. “And they agreed to establish a scholarship that would benefit someone with a military connection – a soldier, a former soldier, a spouse, family member that needed a little extra help to get through school.”

The Military Order of World Wars donated about $29,000 towards the scholarship, but Nelson said it would be more ideal if it was around $50,000. He said his organization doesn’t think it will have great difficulty getting that amount of money because Wetzel was so widely loved.

“And already, we should get our first outside contribution tonight, because [Gen.] Wetzel’s old regiment, the Polar Bears, are meeting at the Trade Center tonight, and they’re going to vote on making a contribution to the scholarship,” Nelson said.

Nelson said he didn’t know how many students would receive the scholarship per year. He guessed it would be one or two, saying the number would depend on how much money was donated. He said it hasn’t been decided what a student will have to do to receive the scholarship.

Nelson said Military Order of World Wars founded by John J. Pershing at the end of World War I to get military officers involved in their communities. For more information on the organization, visit https://www.moww.org.