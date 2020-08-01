Muscogee County School District allocates CARES Act funding towards COVID-19

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has determined where its $10 million CARES Act funds will be allocated.

Superintendent David Lewis says that money will be used to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The money will be used to buy hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stations, masks, and thermometers to take the temperatures as they enter the building. Although the district is providing masks, they’re only supplemental and students are encouraged to bring their own.

The district also purchased a screening application tool for faculty and staff to complete before they come to work every day.

Money was also allocated for hazard pay for hundreds of employees for various duties they performed during the early part of the pandemic.

“We’ve purchased some connectivity devices and will in the future as well as we learn more about the need. Anything having to relate to teaching and learning, reducing the spread of the virus, anything that we need. The funding was very flexible it was intended that way and that’s the way school districts, based on their individual needs are dealing with it,” Lewis said.

60% of the budget comes from state revenue and with the pandemic – the money was significantly reduced. The CARES act allowed them to backfill some of the district’s budget shortfalls for this school year as a result of the pandemic.

However, Lewis says they’re going to do their best to put as much as they can towards reducing the risk of contracting the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

94° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 94° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 95° 74°

Monday

95° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 95° 72°

Tuesday

93° / 70°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 93° 70°

Wednesday

93° / 70°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 93° 70°

Thursday

94° / 71°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 94° 71°

Friday

96° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 96° 72°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
91°

93°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
93°

92°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
92°

91°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
91°

90°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
90°

88°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
88°

86°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
86°

84°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
81°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

77°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
77°

81°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories