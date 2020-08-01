Muscogee County School District allocates CARES Act funding towards COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District has determined where its $10 million CARES Act funds will be allocated.

Superintendent David Lewis says that money will be used to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The money will be used to buy hand sanitizer, hand sanitizer stations, masks, and thermometers to take the temperatures as they enter the building. Although the district is providing masks, they’re only supplemental and students are encouraged to bring their own.

The district also purchased a screening application tool for faculty and staff to complete before they come to work every day.

Money was also allocated for hazard pay for hundreds of employees for various duties they performed during the early part of the pandemic.

“We’ve purchased some connectivity devices and will in the future as well as we learn more about the need. Anything having to relate to teaching and learning, reducing the spread of the virus, anything that we need. The funding was very flexible it was intended that way and that’s the way school districts, based on their individual needs are dealing with it,” Lewis said.

60% of the budget comes from state revenue and with the pandemic – the money was significantly reduced. The CARES act allowed them to backfill some of the district’s budget shortfalls for this school year as a result of the pandemic.

However, Lewis says they’re going to do their best to put as much as they can towards reducing the risk of contracting the virus.