Muscogee County School District announces “Choice Model” learning for students in upcoming academic year

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) Board members from the Muscogee County School District held a meeting this evening discussing reopening plans for the academic year.

In the meeting, the Muscogee County Superintendent announced parents will have the option of sending their kids to school or do virtual learning from home.

The decision will be implemented on a 9-week period from when school starts on August 10th. Training will be given to administrators on the new safety measures.

Students will be required to wear face coverings in the schools and social distancing will be in place.

“Based on the survey results we received, we are going to be giving the “choice model” that we plan to go forward with at this point. Getting parents the option to choose either between in-person brick and mortar school if you will or the virtual option provided with instruction provided by MCSD teachers,” says David Lewis Superintendent of Muscogee County School District.

Lewis says the district is working with vendors right now to provide extra masks for employees and students. He also says parents and employees will have to declare their choice at a later time.