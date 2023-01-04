COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District announced the Gifted Testing Referral Window on Wednesday.

The Spring Gifted Window for testing will take place from Jan.6 – Jan. 20. According to the school district, students in Kindergarten through 12th grade can be referred during the Spring 2023 window.

For more information or to apply through the Gifted applications, you can visit the St. Elmo website or the MCSD website Families and Students page. The school districts note that referrals can be initiated by parents/ guardians or educators.