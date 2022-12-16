COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) –The Muscogee County School District announced the Pre-K Lottery Application deadline for parents/guardians interested in enrolling their child in Pre-K.

The application is available for parents/ guardians of any children residing in Muscogee County who is at least four years of age on or before Sept. 1, 2023.

According to the school system, all the applications will be placed into a lottery. The school district will notify parents/ guardians of their child’s acceptance or waitlist status via email on Feb. 27, 2023. Waitlist applications will be available on March 1, 2023.

The school system will start accepting applications from Jan. 4 through Feb. 10 at 5 p.m.

For interested parents/guardians, you can find the application here apps.muscogee.k12.ga.us/prek

For more information, contact Vivian Walker with the Pre-K Department at 706-748-2118 or leonard.walker.vivan@muscogeecounty.k12.ga.us.