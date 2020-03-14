Muscogee County School District closes schools from March 16 to April 5

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Muscogee County School District will close schools from Monday, March 16 through Spring Break April 5.

School is scheduled to resume on Monday, April 6.

Superintendent David Lewis says this was in light of Governor Kemp’s press conference earlier today in which he issued a State of Health Emergency.

On Friday, the District released a statement saying schools would remain open but the following would be cancelled: “All District field trips, athletic events, and extracurricular activities- includes practices, plays, musical productions, games, etc., during the weekday and weekend. After-school care programs will continue as planned.“

Lewis says the plan presented at last week’s work session is being enacted. All school-based administrators and MCPEC employees will report to work as usual on Monday to ensure full execution of our contingency plans.

One parent sent News 3 this screenshot that notified parents



