MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – With only two weeks left for online registration, the Muscogee County School District is “excited to welcome back students” and reminds parents/guardians to complete online registration for incoming students.
According to a news release from the school district, Pre-K through 2nd grades will return to school on Aug. 8, and verification will begin within a few weeks.
During verification week, the school district advises parents and guardians to monitor confirmation of completion of the Online Registration Application.
If you are a parent or guardian that has not completed the application, the following forms are required to complete the application for current students:
TWO proofs of address:
- Lease/mortgage/property tax
- A current utility bill stating the name and service address
- Withdrawal form from previous school or last report card during June and July
- If you are living with someone, that person must come with you and provide proof of address and a photo ID
If you are a parent or guardian that has not completed the application, the following forms are required to complete the application for new students:
- Your child’s Birth Certificate
- Your child’s Social Security Card
- GA Immunization Form (3231) or waiver form giving more time to get form 3231
- GA Eye, Ear & Dental Form (3300) or waiver form more time to get form
- Confirm completion of Parent Packets via the Parent Portal App: https://campus.muscogee.k12.ga.us/campus/portal/muscogee.jsp
- Drop off required documents if unable to upload to Online Registration Application (OLR)
- Pick up school schedules
- Students can receive bus passes (if determined eligible for transportation) and lockers, meet staff, etc.
With some schools in the Muscogee County School District recording only 50% of its student population registered, parents and guardians are advised to complete the Online Registration Application.
The Online Registration Application can be found on the Muscogee County School District’s website.