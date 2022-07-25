MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – With only two weeks left for online registration, the Muscogee County School District is “excited to welcome back students” and reminds parents/guardians to complete online registration for incoming students.

According to a news release from the school district, Pre-K through 2nd grades will return to school on Aug. 8, and verification will begin within a few weeks.

During verification week, the school district advises parents and guardians to monitor confirmation of completion of the Online Registration Application.

If you are a parent or guardian that has not completed the application, the following forms are required to complete the application for current students:

TWO proofs of address:

Lease/mortgage/property tax

A current utility bill stating the name and service address

Withdrawal form from previous school or last report card during June and July

If you are living with someone, that person must come with you and provide proof of address and a photo ID

If you are a parent or guardian that has not completed the application, the following forms are required to complete the application for new students:

Your child’s Birth Certificate

Your child’s Social Security Card

GA Immunization Form (3231) or waiver form giving more time to get form 3231

GA Eye, Ear & Dental Form (3300) or waiver form more time to get form

Confirm completion of Parent Packets via the Parent Portal App: https://campus.muscogee.k12.ga.us/campus/portal/muscogee.jsp

Drop off required documents if unable to upload to Online Registration Application (OLR)

Pick up school schedules

Students can receive bus passes (if determined eligible for transportation) and lockers, meet staff, etc.

With some schools in the Muscogee County School District recording only 50% of its student population registered, parents and guardians are advised to complete the Online Registration Application.

The Online Registration Application can be found on the Muscogee County School District’s website.