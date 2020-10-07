Muscogee County School District encourages parents to help prevent COVID-19 spread

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga (WRBL)- As schools continue to fight COVID-19, the Muscogee County School District wants parents to help stop the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 continues to be an uphill battle for all schools. But Muscogee County has recently seen an increase in cases over the past two weeks.

However, school officials say it is not from the lack of safety standards in place on MCSD campuses.

“The biggest thing that parents can do to ensure that we return our students safely,” said Mercedes Parham, MCSD Communications Director, “is to take preventative measures and follow the prevention strategies outlined in our safety expectations.”

When parents spot signs of sickness or know their child has possibly been exposed– they do not need to send them to school.

Right now, the district needs parents to step up like never before.

“At this point, ensure parents understand that any sign or symptom of illness will be reviewed for potentially returning your students to your custody,” said Parham. “COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, so the best that we can do is the prevention strategies.”

Parham encourages parents to review the district’s published COVID-19 safety guidelines and follow them closely.

Meanwhile, Muscogee County Schools are not alone.

Opelika City Schools have moved completely online until October 13 for COVID-19 safety measures.