Muscogee County School District officials stress the importance of school attendance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The end of Labor Day not only signified the end of the official summer travel season, but also meant that students have now hit the books. Regular attendance is not only key to a students success– it’s also the law in Georgia.

Georgia’s Compulsory Attendance Law allows students 10 unexcused absences. After that, both the child and their parents may have to appear before a juvenile court judge.

Many districts limited unexcused days to no more than five before taking action. For an excused absences, documentation is due within five days of the absence. The absence must also meet district requirements for excused absences–such as sickness or a death in the family.

As the new school year starts, the Muscogee County School District encourages all kids to make every day count.

“It is extremely critical that students are on time, ready for school because we cannot teach to an empty seat and we can’t teach to students who are not engaged,” Director of Communications and Open Records Officer Mercedes Parham said. “We have an alert system that we use. It’s the same alert system you get when we are closing for weather or reopening to alert parents about attendance issues.”

But beyond it being the law, Parham says their goal is to create a climate where students want to attend school.