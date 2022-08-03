MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) wants to remind the community about the start dates for the academic school year for grades Pre-K through 12th-grade students.

According to the Director of Communications for MCSD, the first day of school for Pre-K through 2nd-grade students is Friday, Aug. 5, and 3rd-grade through 12th-grade students start the school year on Monday, Aug. 8.

Additionally, the school district is still conducting verification week, which will end on Friday. Verification week allows parents and guardians to complete the Online Registration Application, which is required for both returning and new students as part of the enrollment process.

The Online Registration Application can be found on the Muscogee County School District’s website at https://muscogee.k12.ga.us/…/Student…/OnlineRegistration.