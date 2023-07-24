MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is working to prepare new teachers for their first day. To kick off teacher and faculty orientation week, new teachers were invited to stock up at the second annual New Teacher Yard Sale.

“The whole impetus behind this is as first year teachers, we spend a lot of our own money getting our classroom set up so that they’re engaging to all of our students,” Shawna Hartley, MCSD’s Central Region Teacher Quality Specialist said.

This event started with one teacher who thought she had retired, but her love and passion brought her back. Last year during her second retirement she decided to donate her classroom items to new teachers.

This year that event tripled, more than 400 new teachers were able to ‘shop’ for free items to help enhance their classrooms.

“As you might imagine, when any teacher comes into a new school district or comes in for their first job, there are a lot of things to learn,” Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent of the MCSD said. “For example, today throughout the building, we’re having our new teacher orientation. They’re having to learn all about the processes we utilize in our school district, our curriculum, all the different aspects of our district. So, this is one way to kind of lessen the burden on them and give them an opportunity to come here and get some materials.”

Their goal? To cut down out of pocket costs for incoming teachers.

“My wife is a 32-year teacher and every year she’s spent probably $300 or $400 in different things that she just wanted to enhance and embellish her classroom beyond what the basic needs and supplies in the school provided,” Dr. Lewis said.

While the school district supplies regular items like pens and paper for teachers, veteran teachers know preparations for the first day go beyond the basics.

“All of the things that you see in this room have been given by retiring teachers or teachers that are still currently working in Muscogee County,” Hartley said. “They are just wanting to give out their goodness to a brand-new teacher.”

“That part of it is the most exciting part,” Kyra Johnson, MCSD’s East Region Teacher Quality Specialist said. “It’s like the passing of the guard allowing people to take the things that they have gently used and loved on and being able to pass it to new teachers.”

One incoming teacher said she had never seen any other school district put on an event like the New Teacher Yard Sale.

“Everybody is coming out that door with arms loaded with staff saying, ‘thank you, this is super. This is awesome. We appreciate you,’ and I had one lady say, ‘I’ve never seen another district do this.’ That just fills our hearts,” Hartley said.

“A lot of time teachers are not feeling like they are seen. And so, this allows them to know that they are seen,” Johnson said. “They can’t believe that we’re giving these items to them for free. They have already thought about things they want to do in their classroom and then being able to walk in and see those items and being able to get them at now having to go in their pockets. They’re totally excited about that.”

This week is their ‘Empower’ week with several other onboarding events for new and current teachers and faculty members.

“Our Empower Conference goes all week long. These first two days are for brand new employees to onboard them. Wednesday is Leadership Day at Shaw [Highschool], and then on Thursday and Friday, we have Best Practices Workshops,” Hartley said. “We will have 60 on Thursday and 60 different ones on Friday created by teachers for teachers.”

Hartley said teachers must pre-register for Best Practices Workshops on Thursday and Friday.

