MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to the Georgia Department of Education, the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has exceeded the state of Georgia’s graduation rate for the tenth consecutive year, says a MCSD press release. MCSD’s graduation rate has increased by 0.89 percentage points to 92.04% from 91.15% in 2021. This is MCSD’s highest graduation rate since “the four-year cohort rate has been calculated.”

“We are once again pleased that our district grad rate has reached an all-time high and surpassed the State rate on this important educational milestone,” said MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis. “This is truly a testament to our students’ perseverance as well as the commitment of families, and school and district staff who continued to monitor and support them throughout the pandemic. The continued longitudinal improvement over the years can be attributed to systemic processes of tracking relevant data as early as middle school, intentional identification, and interventions for students who may not be on track to graduate on time, and connecting them with supportive adults who provide encouragement, resources, and support along the way toward becoming full-option graduates.”

“The cohort rate is calculated using the data from students who graduate from high school within four years as required by the U.S. Department of Education,” says the press release. “It is also one of the indicators used in the calculation of the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI).”

Table provided by Muscogee County School District.

Additionally, several MCSD schools “continued to see improvements in their cohort rates:”

Three schools, Jordan, Kendrick and Spencer, earned their highest cohort graduation rate to date.

Five schools, Columbus, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers and Shaw, achieved graduation rates above 90 percent.

All nine MCSD high schools were ranked above the state average: Columbus, Hardaway, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw and Spencer.

Seven schools maintained or had an increase in their cohort graduation rate: Columbus, Jordan, Kendrick, Northside, Rainey-McCullers, Shaw, and Spencer.

Two schools, Columbus and Rainey-McCullers, achieved a 100 percent graduation rate.