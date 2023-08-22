COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is implementing a new bag policy effective on Tuesday.

According to MCSD, large bags are no longer permitted inside the stadium during sports events. As an enhanced security measure, all bags will be subject to security inspection.

In cases of essential needs, exceptions will be made for medical bags, diaper bags and small, single-compartment clutches no bigger than five by nine inches. These bags will still be subjected to inspection upon entering the building.

“This policy aims to streamline security procedures, minimize potential risks, and create a more secure and enjoyable experience for everyone.“

– MCSD

For more information, go to muscogee.k12.ga.us.