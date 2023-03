COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District (MCSO) is hosting a recruitment fair for educators next month.

The fair at Carver High School on April 22 starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 12 p.m.

The registration deadline is on Friday, March 31.

MCSO says the event is for currently certified teachers or people interested in teaching. Candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree, although a teaching certification is not required.

To register, scan the QR code or click this link.