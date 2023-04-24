COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has announced it’s graduation ceremony schedule for the school year.

You can take a look at the scheduled dates below:

Wednesday, May 17

at Rainey-McCullers Concert Hall

Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts – 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 18

at Columbus Civic Center

Columbus High School – 5 p.m.

Shaw High School – 8 p.m.

Friday, May 19

at Columbus Civic Center

Hardaway High School – 5 p.m.

Jordan Vocational High School – 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

at Columbus Civic Center

Carver High School – 9 a.m.

Spencer High School – 11:30 a.m.

Northside High School – 2 p.m.

Kendrick High School – 5 p.m.

MCSD is also reminding the public of some rules and guidelines for the Columbus Civic Center:

Firearms and Weapons are strictly prohibited at Columbus Civic Center

“Please ensure to take this into account when planning your visits.”

“Please ensure to take this into account when planning your visits.” No Outside Food or drinks are allowed

Balloons, Banners & Noise Makers are prohibited

No professional cameras are allowed

Clear bags are permitted at Columbus Civic Center

“Visit our Clear Bag Policy page for more information.”

“Visit our Clear Bag Policy page for more information.” All security screenings and ticket scans will take place outside, prior to entry to the Civic Center