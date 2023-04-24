COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) has announced it’s graduation ceremony schedule for the school year.
You can take a look at the scheduled dates below:
Wednesday, May 17
at Rainey-McCullers Concert Hall
Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts – 7 p.m.
Thursday, May 18
at Columbus Civic Center
Columbus High School – 5 p.m.
Shaw High School – 8 p.m.
Friday, May 19
at Columbus Civic Center
Hardaway High School – 5 p.m.
Jordan Vocational High School – 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
at Columbus Civic Center
Carver High School – 9 a.m.
Spencer High School – 11:30 a.m.
Northside High School – 2 p.m.
Kendrick High School – 5 p.m.
MCSD is also reminding the public of some rules and guidelines for the Columbus Civic Center:
- Firearms and Weapons are strictly prohibited at Columbus Civic Center
“Please ensure to take this into account when planning your visits.”
- No Outside Food or drinks are allowed
- Balloons, Banners & Noise Makers are prohibited
- No professional cameras are allowed
- Clear bags are permitted at Columbus Civic Center
“Visit our Clear Bag Policy page for more information.”
- All security screenings and ticket scans will take place outside, prior to entry to the Civic Center
We look forward to celebrating this year’s graduating seniors in May 2023.The Muscogee County School District