COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) released its revised safety procedures after police say a fight broke out at the Carver and Spencer game on Friday night.

The procedures go into effect immediately, according to MCSD.

You can take a look at the list provided by MCSD below:

Enhanced Security

“All attendees of varsity football events at either Kinnett or Odis Spencer Stadium will be screened for weapons upon entry to the stadium. Safety personnel will be stationed throughout the venue to monitor entrances, exits, and crowd behavior, ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all.

The District reserves the right to deny admission based on reasonable suspicion of illegal drug or alcohol use.

Middle school-aged and younger students will be refused entry without an adult, even if a ticket was previously purchased”

Attendance

“All middle school students and younger children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 21 years of age, who is responsible for them throughout the event. MIDDLE SCHOOL-AGED AND YOUNGER STUDENTS WITH A TICKET WILL BE REFUSED ENTRY WITHOUT AN ADULT.

No more than five (5) students will be permitted per adult.

Once in the stadium, all spectators must remain on their respective sides and in the bleachers unless using the restroom or getting items from the concession stand.

The MCSD Code of Conduct, available online and provided to all students, parents, and guardians at the beginning of each school year, is applicable at any event hosted by the District. In addition, attendees exhibiting horseplay, insubordination, disrespect, and fighting are subject to removal and may be banned from future games.“

Bags

“Bag Size Restrictions :

Bags larger than 5 x 9 inches will no longer be permitted inside the stadium during Varsity Football Games. Attendees are encouraged to leave bulky bags at home to expedite entry and security checks.

Exceptions for Essential Bags :

To accommodate essential needs, exceptions will be made by security personnel at their discretion for medical bags, diaper bags when accompanied by an age-appropriate child, and small, single-compartment clutches no larger than 5 x 9 inches. These bags will be subject to inspection upon entry.

To accommodate essential needs, exceptions will be made by security personnel at their discretion for medical bags, diaper bags when accompanied by an age-appropriate child, and small, single-compartment clutches no larger than 5 x 9 inches. These bags will be subject to inspection upon entry.

Enhanced Security Measures :

All bags, regardless of size, will be subject to thorough security inspections to ensure the safety of all attendees. The enhanced security measures align with our commitment to providing a secure environment for all guests.

All bags, regardless of size, will be subject to thorough security inspections to ensure the safety of all attendees. The enhanced security measures align with our commitment to providing a secure environment for all guests.

Media personnel, photographers, student-athletes, athletic staff, trainers, band members, and band staff may bring bags subject to inspection before entry."

Student Dress Code

“Students should follow the dress code stated in the Muscogee County School District Student Handbook. The District reserves the right to remove students found to be in violation of the Student Dress.

Face coverings, other than medical-grade, are prohibited. Violations may result in removal from the event.”

Tickets and Entry

“Arriving early will help facilitate a smooth and safe entry process for visitors.

Admission is via digital tickets that may be purchased at: gofan.com

Those who exit the stadium after initial clearance and entry will not be permitted to re-enter the event. Refunds will not be issued to anyone who has been denied admission, asked to leave, or has been removed from an event.

There will be no admittance or purchase of tickets after half-time of the game.“

Exiting the Stadium

“We request your patience and cooperation as we facilitate an organized exit after the game. Please follow the instructions of the stadium staff for a safe departure.“