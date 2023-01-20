COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) is hosting its first Robots Super Regional Competition on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Spencer High School.

The morning group will compete from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. while the afternoon team will compete from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Award ceremonies will immediately follow each competition.

The dual tournament features 24 teams of students for a total of 216 competing students from ten counties — Muscogee, Lee, Thomas, Peach, Dougherty, Jones, Taylor, Bibb, Randolph and Coweta. These counties earned their place by being some of the highest scoring Regional Competition teams.

The participating MCSD teams can be found below:

Veterans Memorial Middle School

Richards Middle School

Gentian Elementary School

Arnold Middle School

Midland Academy

Dimon Elementary

Britt David Magnet Academy

Aaron Cohn Middle School

Reese Road Leadership Academy

Different competing areas include Robot Performance, Robot Design, Core Values and Innovation Projects.

Columbus State University Professors, Fort Benning Robotics experts, community robotics experts and MCSD administrative staff are all volunteering for the event.

The MCSD would also like to announce U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop will be at part of the event. Congressman Bishop will present awards for the first tier of the Dual Competition.