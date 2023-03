COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Online registration for the 2023 to 2024 school year is beginning for the Muscogee County School District (MCSO) on March 1.

MCSO says registration is an on-going process through the year which can be completed through its online system.

Required documents for registration vary between current students and new students.

To register or to find out more, visit https://www.muscogee.k12.ga.us/.