COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A few days after Pat Frey was appointed a Muscogee County School Board (MCSD) seat in a special election called by a two-vote lead, a recount is being held in the council chamber.

WRBL is being told the vote re-count was requested by Frey. It’s taking place on Friday afternoon.

News 3 will keep you updated with the results of the re-count.