Muscogee County Students look to the future in Mayor’s Summit Youth Employment Program

Columbus, Georgia (WRBL) When it comes to planning your future, students are showing what it takes to be successful in the Mayor’s Summit Youth Employment Program.

“It’s a very good opportunity and I’m very grateful for it especially considering I’m going to be working in the field that I already want to pursue a career in,” says Ciera Walker Columbus Resident.

Students ages 16 to 18 and high school graduates in Muscogee County have the privilege of working in the program under the leadership of Mayor Skip Henderson.

“We were disappointed with the COVID-19 pandemic came because of everyone social distancing we thought we wouldn’t be able to do it so we just decided we weren’t going to let the pandemic stop from having a positive impact on these young people’s lives,” says Skip Henderson, Mayor of Columbus.

Josiah Robinson is one of the few selected in this year’s program. He says the opportunity will put him right on track as he starts to pursue a career in Biology at Morehouse College. Aside from getting paid and working in the City Manager’s Department, Robinson says the whole process was easy.

“I found out about the program through Mayor Skip Henderson we’ve talked about it a couple of months ago and I’ve seen the ad and I applied for it,” says Josiah Robinson, Columbus resident.

As for Walker, she’s ready to get hands-on training in the field of Journalism. For now, she plans on working at the Columbus Consolidated Government Television Station before pursuing a career at the University of Georgia.

“Journalism is something that I’ve always been good at, it’s something I’ve always wanted to do so broadcast journalism seems like the perfect career for me,” says Walker.