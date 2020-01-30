Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announces 56 MCSD teacher of the year honorees

The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation(MEEF) recognized 56 teachers in the Muscogee County School District as teacher of the year honorees. MEEF is a nonprofit organization that works to show their appreciation to teachers who go above and beyond in the classroom.

Marquette McKnight is executive director of MEEF. She says this is the first step in selecting a teacher of the year.

“They’ve already turned in their applications for the program. We will go into a process now where we have a selection community who are reading the applications,”McKnight said.

McKnight says once the process is narrowed down to the top three, MEEF will go into the teachers’ classrooms to do further evaluations.

Teachers who are honored get financial awards for being selected along with having their stories showcased leading up to the Gala on May 7th.

McKnight says she is humbled by these teachers and the work they do.

“Teachers are probably one of the biggest unsung heroes we have ever known in America today. It is really a privilege for us as the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation, MEEF as we like to call ourselves, to recognize and reward these exceptional teachers for the incredible work that they do,” McKnight said.

The 2020 Muscogee County School District Teacher of the Year will be announced at the Gala in May.