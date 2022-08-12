HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — The Harris County School Board of Education held a ribbon cutting on Thursday to celebrate Harris County High School getting a new greenhouse, which is located between the Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) wing and the cafeteria.

“We were happy to finally have that ribbon cutting,” said Dr. Justin Finney, Harris County School District assistant superintendent of business services and technology. Finney said that guests at the ribbon cutting got to tour the greenhouse and learn about its features.

The new greenhouse was built to replace a previous, slightly smaller one built in the 90s, according to a press release from the Harris County School District. It features digital temperature controls and has a higher roofline to improve air circulation for plants. The foundation and drainage were improved during its construction.

“Our students are really going to get a first-class facility in which they can learn horticulture and agriculture,” Finney said.

The greenhouse will be for the high school’s CTAE horticulture program. It will also be used to grow plants for an annual spring plant sale, a major fundraiser for FFA (formerly known as the Future Farmers of America).

The green house isn’t yet being used. Finney said it has to be inspected by the county first.

“The new greenhouse was paid [for] through ESPLOST, which is an education special option local sales tax,” he said. “It’s the one-cent sales tax that we benefit from and we are very thankful for the tax payers of Harris County for approving us to collect that one-cent sales tax.”

The press release states that the old greenhouse survived a tornado in November 2011, had wear and tear from use and suffered hail damage. Finney said it was sold to a bidder who hauled it away about six months ago.