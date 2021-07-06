New school year brings no mask requirements

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – We’re half way through summer and as the 2021-2022 school year is quickly approaching, school district’s plans on how they will move forward with or without COVID-19 safety guidelines continue to rollout.

A statement from Harris County School District reads in part quote:

“Because we see a continued low rate of viral spread in our community, the Harris County School District plans to return to a normal school year. Mask wearing will not be required in schools or on buses. Individuals have the option of wearing a mask if they so choose.” Harris County Superintendent Roger Couch

The school district adds that while they will return back to in-person learning in the fall, medically fragile students may be eligible for virtual learning.

Meanwhile over in East Alabama Eufaula City Schools stopped enforcing a mask mandate in their schools and are leaving the judgement up to parents on whether their child or themselves will wear masks within the cities schools.

This statement was provided by Eufaula City School’s Superintendent Joey Brannan.

News 3 has reached out to the Muscogee County School District regarding their plans for the fall 2021-2022 school year. We have not yet heard back.