No tuition increase, online tuition reduced for Columbus State students

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus State University students will pay the same tuition rates for the 2020-2021 academic year as they do now for the current 2019-2020 academic year. In addition, online tuition at CSU will also be reduced after the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia approved a tuition freeze for the 2020-2021 academic year.

“We are pleased to hear this good news from the USG, and we welcome the relief it will bring to families who are struggling right now,” said CSU President Chris Markwood. “As we all navigate this challenging time, we invite current and prospective students to create their next steps forward at Columbus State University.”

This is the third time in five years there has been no tuition increase across the University System along with the limited tuition increase among institutions to an average 0.9% annually for the past five years, well below the rate of inflation.

No increase in tuition allows USG to continue to offer some of the lowest tuition rates among peer public higher education systems.

The USG also adjusted e-Tuition rates for undergraduate tuition to match in-state tuition rates, and for Summer semester 2020, all mandatory fees, except the technology and special institution fee, will be eliminated.