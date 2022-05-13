OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, Dr. Farrell Seymore, Superintendent of the Opelika City Schools, announced the new Assistant Superintendent of Administration, Tiffany Yelder.

After serving as the Assistant Superintendent of Administration for the past 15 years, Kenneth Burton will retire at the end of May 2022, and Yelder will take the position.

Yelder currently serves as the Director of Teaching and Learning and Career Techincal Education; and the Director of Prevention, Attendance, and Support Services at Pike Road City Schools.

Additionally, Yelder served as an Assistant Principal at Pike Road Elementary School from 2018 to 2019 and then served as the Director of Teaching and Learning from 2019 to 2021 before serving in her current position.

Yelder will be returning to Opelika City Schools as the new Assistant Superintendent. She previously worked at Opelika City Schools as an educator, the Career Tech Department Chair, and the Assistant Principal.

Yelder earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State University in 2005. She also earned a Master of Education in Business and Marketing from Auburn University in 2007, an Education Specialist degree from Auburn University in 2013, and a Master of Education in Administration of Elementary and Secondary Education from Auburn University in 2015.

Yelder shared her excitement about returning to Opelika City Schools.

“I am incredibly humbled, honored, and excited for the opportunity to return home to the Opelika City Schools,” said Yelder. “I look forward to serving the students of this great community and working alongside the amazing teachers and leaders of this school system.”