Parents can take a Pinterest in kids education

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - An Auburn University mechanical engineering group's test to turn a CPAP machine into an emergency ventilator has passed a major test for use on a live animal.

The machine, called RE-InVENT, successfully anesthetized and ventilated a live Boer goat for nearly two hours at the university's College of Veterinary Medicine's Vaughan Large Animal Teaching Hospital. The project started as the coronavirus has caused the availability of ventilators to decrease as more and more patients are treated for COVID-19.