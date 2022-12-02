PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education will host a meet and greet with the new superintendent of Phenix City Schools, Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr., according to a Phenix City Schools press release.

The meet and greet will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST at the Phenix City Schools Professional Development Center, located at 1701 16th Avenue N in Phenix City.

Phenix City Schools office personnel, principals, teachers and community members will be there. The public is welcome to attend.

Sutton will start his new job on Jan. 1, 2023.