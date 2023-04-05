PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education (BOE) announced the schedule of the public interviews for the top candidates for the position of Phenix City School Superintendent on Wednesday.

The interviews, Phenix City Schools says, will take place inside the Central High School’s auditorium from April 10-13.

The following schedule includes all top contenders for superintendent:

Dr. Elgin Dixon on April 10 at 6 p.m.

Dr. Don McPherson on April 11 at 6 p.m.

Dr. Janet Sherrod on April 12 at 6 p.m.

Nathan Walter on April at 6 p.m.

Phenix City School encourages the public to attend, stating it allows “the opportunity to meet the candidate before the scheduled interview.”