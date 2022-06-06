PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, Superintendent Randy Wilkes for Phenix City School’s Educational Service Center announced the school system would offer new dual enrollment courses for high school students in the upcoming school year.

Phenix City Schools partnered with five colleges to offer dual enrollment opportunities to high school students for the 2022-2023 school year, including Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Auburn University, University of Alabama, Troy University, and Alabama State University.

According to a news release from Phenix City Schools, the partnerships developed with the colleges will enable students to receive “additional learning opportunities” for students who seek to advance their progress in earning college credit and gaining more exigent academic experiences.

Some dual enrollment opportunities will also be available to students attending Central Freshmen Academy. In addition to new dual enrollment avenues, students can also enroll in Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

Central High School currently offers 12 AP courses, including AP World History, AP Environmental Science, and AP Macroeconomics. Additionally, educators new to teaching AP courses will be “AP-trained and receive three Continuing Education Units (CEU) or 30 hours of professional learning credits.”

The new courses offered in Central High School’s curriculum will be a part of a long list of classes and extracurricular activities. Central High School currently offers 14 “Career and Technical Education classes in its CTE Academy and over 40 clubs and organizations.”

Wilkes expressed the beneficial effects students will gain through the school system offering more advanced learning avenues and options.

“Each student deserves every opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience. Our high school programs prepare students for college, technical and trade schools, and the workforce. Strengthening our dual enrollment and AP programs directly serves our students who are actively seeking early advancement in their college studies,” said Wilkes.