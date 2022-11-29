PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Board of Education (PCBOE) has announced that Dr. Clarence Sutton Jr. will serve as the new superintendent of Phenix City Schools (PCS) starting Jan. 1, 2023, pending contract negotiations.

“Dr. Sutton is a dynamic, result-driven educator and administrator with a 28-year record of professionalism and achievement,” says a PCS press release. “He has led several schools through the school improvement process with excellent results.”

Sutton’s work has been featured in national magazines and news outlets.

“His vision was instrumental in introducing the Ready to Work Program to his high school with remarkable results,” says the press release. “He serves as the deputy superintendent of learning support for Huntsville City Schools.”

Sutton began his career in education in 1994 as an eighth-grade science teacher. Before working in Huntsville, he was a principal of Central High School and Southview Middle School as well as an assistant principal of Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Board Chair Yolaunda Daniel called Sutton a “wonderful educator” focused on student needs and desires.

“His beliefs blend seamlessly with Phenix City Schools’ mission to pursue excellence on behalf of every student in every school,” she said. “The board is delighted to welcome him to our community as we continue to build the best educational environment for our students. We look forward to our students, teachers, staff, parents and community welcoming him in this transition.”

Under Sutton’s leadership, Huntsville City Schools established the Instructional Leadership Academy for aspiring administrators. He also introduced a five-year, literacy-focused professional development plan for the school district.

Sutton increased the graduation rate at Central High School from 31% in 2010 to 86% in 2019. During his time there, the press release says he also “created a dual enrollment program that earns over 200 college credits each year; increased yearly scholarship offers from $500,000 in 2010 to $6 million in 2018; established the first High School Ready to Work Program and received the CLAS Banner School and School of Distinction Award for 2019.”

“I am so excited to be selected as the superintendent of Phenix City Schools,” Sutton said. “I am passionate about my role in continuing the mission of becoming a premier school system by serving our outstanding administrators, faculty, staff, parents, community and especially students. I want to thank the board and the community for trusting me as we continue to collaborate to grow our schools and pursue excellence on behalf of every student.”

Sutton and his wife, Jameka Sutton, have six children.