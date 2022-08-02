COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District and Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will be hosting an open public forum on school safety on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the MCSD’s board room, located at 2960 Macon Road in Columbus.

The purpose of the forum is to share safety measures the district already has in place or that are in progress.

Scheduled participants include MCSD Superintendent of Education Dr. David F. Lewis, MCSD Police Chief Greg Arp, Chief Freddie Blackmon of the Columbus Police Department, a representative from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office command staff and Chance Corbett, emergency management director for the City of Columbus.

There will be limited seating. This event will be broadcasted live on MCSD’s YouTube channel and archived for access after the event.

Adrian Chester, president of the IMA, described his organization as a collaborative group of church leaders from various denominations that inform the community on important social issues.

“Our hopes are that [participants] are able to ask questions and get the clarity that they need, parents and other stakeholders regarding school safety, and that parents not only get answers but they are also able to make recommendations where they may perceive there may be gaps in the safety plan,” he said.

Chester said the idea to hold the forum was inspired by the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.