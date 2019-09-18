REACH for the Stars Scholarship Event Recognizes CTC Students, Donors

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Deserving Columbus Technical College students were the stars of the show at the annual “REACH for the Stars” scholarship event Wednesday morning.

The 53 students chosen for the scholarships are set to collect close to $53,000 in funds as Columbus Technical College awarded scholarships in dozens of programs.

The students were awarded scholarships for programs which include radiologic technology, nursing, automotive technology, funeral service, business technology, IT, early childhood education, culinary arts, EMS, manufacturing, and many more. Community-oriented scholarships to honor veterans, local leaders, and philanthropists were also awarded.

Depending on the requirements of the particular award, the money may be used for program-related expenses such as tuition or fees, exam costs, or even essential tools.

“It really is a great boost for our students. To be able to compete for and are in a scholarship like this really gives them a great boost of confidence. It is a good recognition for their efforts in their abilities commitment and determination. To be able to earn credentials and get a job and contribute to members in our community,” Martha Ann Todd, Interim President Columbus Technical College said.

The scholarships may be applied to a variety of uses, including coming semesters, or even until the students graduate, it depends on the requirements for the specific awards.