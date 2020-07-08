Recent CSU grads and students launch “Cover Columbus” to help keep students safe for the upcoming school year

Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges will mandate campus-wide mask wearing for the fall semester. Some Columbus State graduates and students are helping to enforce the new requirement by providing a mask and other supplies to Columbus state students.

Five ladies started the initiative, “Cover Columbus,” to give back to students returning to campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their goal is to give every student and professor in the theatre and music department a package that includes hand sanitizer, a mask and an encouraging note.

Isabella Minter says the University System of Georgia mandating masks on campus is a great first step, but there’s more work to be done.

“The cost adds up really quickly. So to be able to have ones that you can reuse and wash and keep on you at all times is so important. I think we’re gonna make as many as we can. We’ve got a lot of donations and we’d like to have more, but I feel like for the most part if they’re going to require it we need to have the resources for our students,” Minter said.

There are around 400 students and 60 professors in the music and theatre department at CSU. The group of ladies are now working to assemble those care packages.

If you would like to donate, our P.O. Box is Cover Columbus PO Box 1512 Fortson GA, 31808. You can also email them at covercolumbus@gmail.com